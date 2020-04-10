Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Why have Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas stopped walking the dogs?

Why have Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas stopped walking the dogs?

Lainey Gossip Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
After almost two weeks of getting papped on their dog walks, there have been no new photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas since last Saturday, April 4, 2020. So who’s walking the dogs? Have they not taken the dogs out? Or have they changed their dog walk schedule for when the paps aren’t around? Ma...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmandaRosenberg

Amanda Rosenberg seen more of ben affleck and ana de armas than i have most of my direct family members 4 seconds ago

daisy_razor

Daisy Razor-in-candy IDK, maybe someone finally told them they looked like world-class toolbags? https://t.co/F4P5GY7RWz 3 hours ago

WeSmirch

WeSmirch Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Social Distancing Together at His House: They 'Have a Great Time' (@karawarner / P… https://t.co/eIowxsahkv 4 hours ago

mrjosedraws

Jose M Guzman Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Social Distancing Together at His House: They 'Have a Great Time' https://t.co/jTNIVNt8Sn #SocialDistancing 1 day ago

milkyteae

♡bub♡ @itsjustanx people are attacking her, when the two of them ( florence and zach) are happy together ,have healthy re… https://t.co/WupLXkKlMw 1 day ago

jamesv_t

Jimbo and the Jet Set Sure, it seems good now, but he'll think differently when he's buried neck deep in his back garden. https://t.co/xRn3fHTwWO 1 day ago

chrissyw1247

Christine West Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Social Distancing Together https://t.co/T0uRGZgrfp 2 days ago

BenjaminSavery

Benjamin BM$ They could have been DCEU Batman and Catwoman respectively although Zoe Kravitz and Eliza Gonzalez would make great… https://t.co/zmOAYmPEZv 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.