Can't wait to watch The Half of It on Netflix Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Over the last few years, Netflix has almost single-handedly fueled the rom-com rebound with films like Always Be My Maybe, Set It Up, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Their latest rom-com, The Half of It, is a different kind of romance. It might be more apt to call this movie a friend-com, bec... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 19 hours ago The Half of It movie 02:47 The Half of It movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl. directed by... You Might Like

Tweets about this Sarah Marrs The Half of It looks like the sweet celebration of friendship and support we need right now. https://t.co/KeZq6pnTge // @LaineyGossip 3 minutes ago 𝕤𝕥𝕪𝕩𝕫 mkay imma just wait for the other half of haikyuu in the mean time imma watch some gore animes 38 minutes ago Deke Thornton @loudmouthjulia I liked The Letter for the King. While it was PG rated GOT, it had a fun Willow quest vibe for kids… https://t.co/ePV0GvJPAm 52 minutes ago Karl G. IT IS OUT! The Half of It trailer, that’s coming to Netflix: https://t.co/km2LMEnHDK I see a flash of Yakult an… https://t.co/4qFkcZmFMI 57 minutes ago kait trust me i still will like sometimes ill just pop on a cr1 episode and watch half of it but this is just. i cant wait 1 hour ago gigi @mulletnini @zaykdlin Ani i’m sorry😭😭 it was really good at the beginning I remember skipping classes and going to… https://t.co/NFfEIpcFRV 2 hours ago 🌹 Working a half day & I can’t wait to get off so I can watch Containment & sleeeeep. 2 hours ago ٩(๑❛ᴗ❛๑)۶ RT @thatalicewu: Here it is: The official trailer for The Half of It, coming it May 1 on Netflix! I truly can't wait for you to fall in lov… 3 hours ago