Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Furious at Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, 'Unsalvageable' Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Nothing ends a friendship faster than the coronavirus -- just ask Donovan Mitchell, who's reportedly unwilling to bury the hatchet with Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert. Of course, both Mitchell and Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 back in March… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this رضوان RT @TMZ: Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Furious at Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, 'Unsalvageable' https://t.co/EATcEEJrTr 28 seconds ago arlene valledo Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Furious at Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, ‘Unsalvageable’ https://t.co/idbR4oh4X5 4 minutes ago Dean A Golden RT @TMZ_Sports: Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Furious at Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, 'Unsalvageable' https://t.co/CX954IOVeV 5 minutes ago West Virginia Topics Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Furious at Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, 'Unsalvageable' https://t.co/gpIcbQvyzV 19 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Furious at Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, 'Unsalvageable' https://t.co/iq8S2akllV https://t.co/wbHuJH5HmC 30 minutes ago Distinct Athlete Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Furious at Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, ‘Unsalvageable’ https://t.co/vLCbidBeRP https://t.co/WwfpSeez0s 35 minutes ago