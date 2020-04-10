Global  

Ronda Rousey Shuts Down WWE Full-Time Return, 'F***ing Ungrateful Fans'

TMZ.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Ronda Rousey Shuts Down WWE Full-Time Return, 'F***ing Ungrateful Fans'Ronda Rousey is slamming the door shut on a full-time return to WWE -- saying she refuses to dedicate her whole life for some "f*cking ungrateful" fans. DAAAAAAAAMN RONDA!!! Ronda hasn't been in the squared circle since WrestleMania 35 back in 2019…
