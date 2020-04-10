Global  

Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Sexual Battery Charge in L.A.

TMZ.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein beat the coronavirus, but he's got more problems ahead in Los Angeles ... including a new sexual battery charge. The L.A. County District's Office has hit Weinstein with a new count stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred…
