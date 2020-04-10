Global  

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Holding Online Poker Game for Covid-19 Charity

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Hollywood duo Affleck and Damon are gathering celebrities like Adam Sandler, Jon Hamm, Adam Levine, and Tom Brady for a virtual poker tournament to raise funds for coronavirus relief.
