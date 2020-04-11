Babyface Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Family Infected Too

Babyface is counting his blessings on his birthday ... he says he and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but now they are no longer infected with COVID-19. The singer and mega-producer shared the health update Friday on social…

