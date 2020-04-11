Global  

Babyface Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Family Infected Too

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Babyface is counting his blessings on his birthday ... he says he and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but now they are no longer infected with COVID-19. The singer and mega-producer shared the health update Friday on social…
News video: Babyface announces he and his family are recovering from COVID-19 in birthday post

Babyface announces he and his family are recovering from COVID-19 in birthday post 01:22

 Music producer Babyface has revealed that he and his family tested positive for Covid-19 but they are all on the "way back to full health".

