Johnny Depp's Son Jack Shows Undebatable Resemblance to Dad in New Shirtless Pic Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The new photo of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's son is shared on Instagram by sister Lily-Rose Depp as she celebrates her brother's 18th birthday that falls on April 9. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Joseph RT @aceshowbiz: Johnny Depp's Son Jack Shows Undebatable Resemblance to Dad in New Shirtless Pic https://t.co/i4IAOijC46 https://t.co/2619V… 2 hours ago AceShowbiz Johnny Depp's Son Jack Shows Undebatable Resemblance to Dad in New Shirtless Pic https://t.co/i4IAOijC46 https://t.co/2619VWxxKG 3 hours ago