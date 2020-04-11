Global  

Burning Man Canceled Due to Coronavirus, Going Virtual

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Burning Man as you know it won't happen this year, due to the pandemic, but there will still be a festival -- just with way less dust and fun ... probably. Organizers of the annual art phenomenon held in the Nevada desert announced Friday they were…
