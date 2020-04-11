Global  

Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott Party with Friends, Violate TX Quarantine

Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott Party with Friends, Violate TX Quarantine

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic -- hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order. The turn up went down Friday night at the Dallas Cowboys…
