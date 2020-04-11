Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () The Kansas Supreme Court will decide today whether Kansans can flock to church for Easter, and they're deliberating on webcam ... just like the rest of us. The surreal scene went down Saturday morning as all 6 state Justices hopped on a Zoom…
An attorney for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s has told the state Supreme Court that a Republican-dominated legislative panel exceeded its authority by overturning the Democratic governor's order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
West Virginia Topics Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings https://t.co/zaaKMxi6wv 1 minute ago
Myron Mays Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings - https://t.co/PHJ9DdQC3v 54 minutes ago
Melinda Collins RT @gbinpaxil: So the Kansas supreme court meets over zoom because it's too dangerous to meet, but it's ok to open churches? 58 minutes ago
jwtm So the Kansas supreme court meets over zoom because it's too dangerous to meet, but it's ok to open churches? 1 hour ago