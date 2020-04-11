The Kansas Supreme Court will decide today whether Kansans can flock to church for Easter, and they're deliberating on webcam ... just like the rest of us. The surreal scene went down Saturday morning as all 6 state Justices hopped on a Zoom…

You Might Like

Tweets about this West Virginia Topics Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings https://t.co/zaaKMxi6wv 1 minute ago Myron Mays Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings - https://t.co/PHJ9DdQC3v 54 minutes ago Melinda Collins RT @gbinpaxil: So the Kansas supreme court meets over zoom because it's too dangerous to meet, but it's ok to open churches? 58 minutes ago jwtm So the Kansas supreme court meets over zoom because it's too dangerous to meet, but it's ok to open churches? 1 hour ago jackie blue RT @StarbuzzGR: Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings - https://t.co/t7W0DFKm2b #starbuzz 1 hour ago Starbuzz Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings - https://t.co/t7W0DFKm2b #starbuzz 1 hour ago Mike Schmidt RT @TMZ: Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings https://t.co/bsN1AiAu1s 1 hour ago Andrew Nebus RT @marcidale: Quite the virtual separation of powers showdown in Kansas: - Governor issues exec order to limit public gatherings - Legis… 1 hour ago