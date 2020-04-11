Global  

Kansas Supreme Court Meets Via Zoom to Deliberate Church Gatherings

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The Kansas Supreme Court will decide today whether Kansans can flock to church for Easter, and they're deliberating on webcam ... just like the rest of us. The surreal scene went down Saturday morning as all 6 state Justices hopped on a Zoom…
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Kansas Supreme Court deciding religious services case

Kansas Supreme Court deciding religious services case 01:41

 An attorney for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s has told the state Supreme Court that a Republican-dominated legislative panel exceeded its authority by overturning the Democratic governor's order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

So the Kansas supreme court meets over zoom because it's too dangerous to meet, but it's ok to open churches?

So the Kansas supreme court meets over zoom because it's too dangerous to meet, but it's ok to open churches?

Andrew Nebus RT @marcidale: Quite the virtual separation of powers showdown in Kansas: - Governor issues exec order to limit public gatherings - Legis… 1 hour ago

