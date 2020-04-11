Nick Cordero's Condition Worsens After He's Suspected of Contracting Covid-19 Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The 'Bullets Over Broadway' actor is reportedly in a 'very bad' condition although he tested negative for coronavirus after admitted to a hospital for pneumonia. 👓 View full article

