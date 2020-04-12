Global  

WWE Champ Drew McIntyre Thanks Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson For Seeing His Potential, You Believed!

TMZ.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
WWE's newest champ Drew McIntyre is giving a sincere shoutout to The Rock for believing in his potential before he ever dreamed of getting a belt ... and the video will hit you right in the feels. Let's take you back to July 2019 when TMZ Sports…
