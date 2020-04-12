Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Ross Kemp saves the nation by pulling on PPE and strolling through an intensive care ward treating coronavirus patients

Ross Kemp saves the nation by pulling on PPE and strolling through an intensive care ward treating coronavirus patients

Anorak Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
By now you’ll be wondering what Grant Mitchell, aka Ross Kemp, is up to? Have pretended to be a soldier on EastEnders, the BBC’s fly-on-the-wall documentary on London life, fearless, selfless Ross Kemp now goes to war against the coronavirus in Milton Keynes.



I’ve just been fitted for PPE and we’re about to go into an intensive care unit at Milton Keynes Hospital to witness the incredible efforts of medics treating Covid 19 patients. Please note we won’t be depleting the hospital’s PPE stock #COVID19 #coronavirus #nhs pic.twitter.com/L20jDvjc8i

— Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) April 10, 2020

Ross Kemp is real. No-one bothered to make him up.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Timelapse of NHS Nightingale facility being built in Bristol

Timelapse of NHS Nightingale facility being built in Bristol 00:30

 Timelapse of the NHS Nightingale facility being constructed at the University of the West of England in Bristol. The hospital will help any overflow of patients in need of intensive care during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheAnorak

Anorak Ross Kemp saves the nation by pulling on PPE and and strolling through an intensive care ward treating coronavirus… https://t.co/syMCtNEbOR 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.