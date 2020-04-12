Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Tom Hanks Hosts 'SNL' From Home, Not Live But Plenty of Comedy

Tom Hanks Hosts 'SNL' From Home, Not Live But Plenty of Comedy

TMZ.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
"Saturday Night Live" is figuring it out too -- how to keep the show going from home ... with self-shot skits, and the perfect host, too, in Tom Hanks. The first celeb survivor of the coronavirus hosted the special 'SNL from Home' episode ...…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Tom Hanks jokes about coronavirus struggle on Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks jokes about coronavirus struggle on Saturday Night Live 00:36

 Award-winning actor Tom Hanks joked about his coronavirus battle during his appearance on 'Saturday Night Live: At Home'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.