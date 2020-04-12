Joel Osteen's highly-anticipated virtual Easter Sunday service, featuring some big names chiming in remotely, is underway. The event's going down from Joel's Lakewood Church in Houston. Joel's preaching from the church with no congregation -- but…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Starbuzz Joel Osteen's Virtual Easter Service with Mariah and Tyler Begins - https://t.co/ENxOLX10mi #starbuzz 2 minutes ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/H3VI7cgRNO Joel Osteen's highly-anticipated virtual Easter Sunday service, featuring some big names c… https://t.co/RQf7hSxyKs 5 minutes ago Powercut Music RT @celeb_detective: Mariah Carey Stuns In Pink During Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Celebration — Watch Mariah Carey looked absolutely phe… 5 minutes ago Ocean Pop 💎 Mariah Carey Stuns In Pink During Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Celebration — Watch https://t.co/eQzhvKQTGQ https://t.co/RgA3LSzJl5 6 minutes ago Raylene Driver Hill RT @USATODAY: Thanks to livestreaming, many can still celebrate the holiday, whether they're looking to attend a virtual Mass or a one-of-a… 6 minutes ago Celebrity Detective Mariah Carey Stuns In Pink During Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Celebration — Watch Mariah Carey looked absolutely… https://t.co/cR6a1JwxRK 6 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Joel Osteen's Virtual Easter Service with Mariah and Tyler Begins – TMZ https://t.co/xWvJKgKtTG https://t.co/yuy7Nk0PBY 8 minutes ago Sheryl Hey, @TMZ. The typo here (third paragraph) changed your intention for sure. I’m a proofreader. Call me!… https://t.co/0GQCpZpPX7 11 minutes ago