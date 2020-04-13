Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod)

Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod)

TMZ.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Diddy's virtual dance-a-thon for coronavirus relief is going swimmingly -- so much so, he ended up cutting a digital rug with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, and her current fiance, A-Rod. The Bad Boy boss got his Team Love dance-a-thon fundraiser started…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod) https://t.co/6XafVaLufn via @TMZ 7 minutes ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod) https://t.co/8Owyq718YI via @TMZ 7 minutes ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod) https://t.co/FL6txR5uAg https://t.co/T1MNRkXdZg 8 minutes ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod) https://t.co/YlXR56O8O2 https://t.co/1oMjQHXwds 13 minutes ago

signedchuk

s i g n e d c h u k RT @TMZ: Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod) https://t.co/y7lQhc5yfe 21 minutes ago

News360W

News360World Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod) https://t.co/PyQgn06UGp https://t.co/cqv304Se3T 26 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod) - TMZ https://t.co/18VGbaNLCq https://t.co/M68wTpbSoL 28 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod) https://t.co/sutj8VV00T https://t.co/E1Ns3p3fdU 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.