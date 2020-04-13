Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Prince William says Britain is ‘best’ in a crisis and coronavirus is media hype

Prince William says Britain is ‘best’ in a crisis and coronavirus is media hype

Anorak Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Smile and wave, just smile and wave

Prince William says Britain is “at its best” when people are suffering. How he knows this is moot. “I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we’re in a crisis,” says Wills. “We all pull together and that community spirit and that community feel comes rushing back quicker than anything else.” A week earlier, Wills, who belongs to the very rich landed community, was at a reception at Guinness Storehouse. He told a medic: “Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?”



Coronavirus: Prince William says Britain is 'at its best when we're in a crisis' https://t.co/4RQVkjstrC

— SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 12, 2020

It’s he kind of bone-headed comment that gets people’s backs up.



Are you referring to this Prince William?pic.twitter.com/ideGIzAON5

— Cromwell (@Cromwell606) April 12, 2020

Smile and wave, Will, stick to the smile and wave…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: William: Britain at its best in times of crisis

William: Britain at its best in times of crisis 02:27

 Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis, the Duke of Cambridge has said, as he checked in on how small charities are coping during the coronavirus pandemic. William praised the community spirit that “comes rushing back” in times of adversity as he spoke to some of the first beneficiaries...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkColebourne

Mark Colebourne RT @Tucker5law: That's great Will - why don't we try having a massive nuclear leak, an alien invasion and and some sort of unprecedented vo… 3 seconds ago

Nigel_Nax

Mr. Finance RT @SkyNews: Prince William has said the coronavirus outbreak has again shown that Britain is "at its best when we're in a crisis" https://… 2 minutes ago

cox1_penny

Penny Cox RT @chrisshipitv: Prince William: 'Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we’re in a crisis,' he says in video call to charities receiving f… 2 minutes ago

saman_mohamed77

Mohamed Ali RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Prince William says Britain is 'at its best when we're in a crisis' https://t.co/4RQVkjstrC 4 minutes ago

Seher29124192

Balikcioglu Seher RT @Independent: Prince William says Britain is ‘at its best when we’re in a crisis’ https://t.co/dxRwFJZITV 6 minutes ago

OmarHaghi

Omar Ibrahim Prince William says Britain is ‘at its best when we’re in a crisis’ https://t.co/7BCf7zapPw 7 minutes ago

AllSussextweets

AllRoyaltweetsallthetime RT @SpillerOfTea: Fucking sick of reading***like this. People in the voluntary and charity sector are working their arses off to plug c… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.