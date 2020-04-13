Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Shailene Woodley Brings to Light Struggle With 'Scary Physical Situation' After 'Divergent' Movies

Shailene Woodley Brings to Light Struggle With 'Scary Physical Situation' After 'Divergent' Movies

AceShowbiz Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The actress famous for her portrayal of Beatrice 'Tris' Prior in the dystopian film series admits that the situation 'brought out this negative voice in her mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shailene Woodley says 'deeply personal, very scary physical situation' almost ended her career

'I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go,' said the 'Big Little Lies' star
Independent

Shailene Woodley Reveals She Struggled With a ''Very Scary Physical Situation'' In Her Early 20s

Shailene Woodley is opening up about a health scare in her early 20s that got in the way of her career. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Big...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Shailene Woodley Brings to Light Struggle With 'Scary Physical Situation' After 'Divergent' Movies… https://t.co/C8IYtHIGAP 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.