Shailene Woodley Brings to Light Struggle With 'Scary Physical Situation' After 'Divergent' Movies

The actress famous for her portrayal of Beatrice 'Tris' Prior in the dystopian film series admits that the situation 'brought out this negative voice in her mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward.'



