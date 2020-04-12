Global  

Actress Hilary Heath Dies After Battling Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The 'Wuthering Heights' actress has passed away at the age of 74 after contracting Covid-19, his godson Alex Williams announces the sad news on social media.
