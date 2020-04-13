NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Uses N-Word During Virtual Race Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has big problems -- the 27-year-old dropped an N-bomb during a virtual race on Easter Sunday ... with the hard "R" and all. Larson -- who drives the #42 car during the NASCAR Cup Series -- was competing in a iRacing event,… 👓 View full article

0

Tweets about this Ja'Nasha RT @jjones9: NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (allegedly) dropping the hard r. Say goodbye to those sponsors buddy boy 4 seconds ago Harry Alford Twitch livestream catches NASCAR driver Kyle Larson saying the N-word during a virtual race https://t.co/iGBnTJQC1S 20 seconds ago Racing News Update: NASCAR issues statement https://t.co/AdOJ0Hnp69 22 seconds ago AlexBowmanFan88 RT @bobpockrass: NASCAR response to questions about Kyle Larson: “NASCAR is aware of insensitive language used by a driver during an iRacin… 25 seconds ago Brennon RT @TMZ_Sports: NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Uses N-Word During Virtual Race https://t.co/G1DIcCrmti 32 seconds ago UnloadedCube 🏁 David Hutchins RT @jeff_gluck: NASCAR statement regarding Kyle Larson’s use of a racial slur that went out over Twitch streams during the Monza Madness ra… 41 seconds ago James RT @Slasher: NASCAR driver Kyle Larson had an epic gamer moment during an iRacing event yesterday (warning: strong language) https://t.co/i… 43 seconds ago Glenn Lutz @jc1424_YT Man, I can't believe my ears... Why? Why would a driver such as Kyle Larson say such a thing??? Well, he… https://t.co/midBqr9hXy 43 seconds ago