ABC's George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

TMZ.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
George Stephanopoulos says he's tested positive for coronavirus -- a few weeks after his wife contracted it -- but says, so far, he's not suffering. The 'GMA' anchor made the revelation Monday morning ... telling his cohosts, Robin Roberts and…
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19

George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:31

 George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19

