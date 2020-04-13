Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walk their dogs after not being seen together for almost a week

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

When I posted about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas on Friday, noting that they’d not yet stepped out all week for their dog walks, it happened just an hour before they… stepped out for a dog walk. But it was just in time for What Else? that day so it kinda worked out. They’re so unintentionally accomm... 👓 View full article

