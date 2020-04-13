Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > One Direction rumoured to be reuniting after they follow each other on social media

One Direction rumoured to be reuniting after they follow each other on social media

Lainey Gossip Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Last Friday when I took over temporarily for Maria for Good Friday, I mentioned the One Direction reunion rumours, because Liam Payne said in an interview that he’d been in touch with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson about a 10th anniversary celebration. As I said, it’s five or nothing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Twitter user thanks Subway for being his 'therapist'

Twitter user thanks Subway for being his 'therapist' 01:50

 A Twitter user recently shared a cute but heartwarming conversation he had with sandwich fast-food chain Subway. On April 8, the user, who goes by “Phil” on the social media platform, shared two screenshots of private conversations he had with the chain’s Twitter account. “Subway really has...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kendrasands

kendrasands™ *breathes into a paper bag forever* https://t.co/EP5KyGu6Ya 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.