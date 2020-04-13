Karl-Anthony Towns' Mom Dies After Battle With Coronavirus Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Tragic news ... Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, has died after a lengthy battle with coronavirus. The Minnesota Timberwolves star announced last month his mom contracted the disease in mid-March ... and was put in a medically induced… 👓 View full article

