Karl-Anthony Towns' Mom Dies After Battle With Coronavirus

TMZ.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Tragic news ... Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, has died after a lengthy battle with coronavirus. The Minnesota Timberwolves star announced last month his mom contracted the disease in mid-March ... and was put in a medically induced…
