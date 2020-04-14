Ja Rule Provides New York City's Homeless With Free Face Masks Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The 'Always On Time' hitmaker claims to have given out 3,000 units to those living on the streets after federal authorities recommended its usage to slow down the spread of coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Ja Rule Provides New York City's Homeless With Free Face Masks https://t.co/2uD7NyWTSt https://t.co/IvhmaUcjdQ 2 hours ago