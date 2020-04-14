'90 Day Fiance' Star Big Ed Confirms Viral Photo is Him in 1988 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Long before Ed Brown was a star of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," he was just a young man striking a GQ-esque pose at a zoo ... he tells us so himself. Brown -- AKA "Big Ed" -- confirms with TMZ ... a viral photo that began circulating on… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 6 days ago Big Ed from '90 Day Fiancé' used to be, like, really hot 00:56 Even if you don’t watch “90 Day Fiancé” on TLC, odds are that you’ve seen photos and videos of this guy floating around.His name is Ed Brown, AKA “Big Ed,” and he currently stars on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”.Online, people love to hate on Big Ed and his apparent lack of a... You Might Like

Tweets about this