'There's no discrimination at 'Quarantine Radio'. We like 'em big, we like 'em small,' Tory says in a new episode of 'Quarantine Radio', successfully making the 'Juice' singer blushed.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Tory Lanez and Lizzo Have Flirty Interaction as She Twerks for Him on 'Quarantine Radio' https://t.co/SpYK5sejeR https://t.co/cV9t7BBdD0 1 hour ago 4hiphop Tory Lanez Flirts With Lizzo As She Twerks On "Quarantine Radio" - She may have been shut down by Diddy, but Tory L… https://t.co/5SDGT37TrM 7 hours ago insta: shawtyholla Tory Lanez live : lizzo @lizzobeeating HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT BBW ... https://t.co/yZB0Ux2I51 via @YouTube @lizzo 7 hours ago Jason Does anyone have Lizzo’s clip from Tory Lanez’s stream??? 7 hours ago less tears, more cheers🌿 @Danyellc7 @antisocialite01 We picking and choosing cuz we have our rights to do so, if someone like steff London d… https://t.co/5whSrpy3TH 9 hours ago cornbread fed. RT @MALEFxSTYLES: Tory Lanez said “we gon let Lizzo have her fun”. And that’s PERIOD😌❤️ 10 hours ago fat momma💋 Tory Lanez said “we gon let Lizzo have her fun”. And that’s PERIOD😌❤️ 10 hours ago ❼ does anybody have the video of Lizzo on Tory Lanez live? I NEED IT BADDDDDDDDD 🤤🤤🤤 10 hours ago