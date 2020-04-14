Global  

Tory Lanez and Lizzo Have Flirty Interaction as She Twerks for Him on 'Quarantine Radio'

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 April 2020
'There's no discrimination at 'Quarantine Radio'. We like 'em big, we like 'em small,' Tory says in a new episode of 'Quarantine Radio', successfully making the 'Juice' singer blushed.
