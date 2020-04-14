Global  

'Star Fox 64' Voice Actor Rick May Died From Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The veteran actor, also known for voicing Soldier in 'Team Fortress 2', has been treated at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle after catching COVID-19 at a nursing home.
