'Star Fox 64' Voice Actor Rick May Died From Coronavirus Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The veteran actor, also known for voicing Soldier in 'Team Fortress 2', has been treated at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle after catching COVID-19 at a nursing home. 👓 View full article

