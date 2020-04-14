Global  

Intro for April 14, 2020

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Dear Gossips,  Today is a big anniversary in Gossip History. Do you know what it is, off the top of your head? Well, you’ve probably already just seen the photo so, yeah.  It is the 15th anniversary of the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie Kenya beach photos. April 19, 2005 was a Tuesday. Back then, Us Weekl...
