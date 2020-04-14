Global  

NASCAR's Kyle Larson Fired By Racing Team After N-Word Incident

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
The fallout continues ... NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been fired by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, after using the n-word during an iRacing event. "After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with…
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race 00:32

 Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream. Katie Johnston reports.

