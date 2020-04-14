Vanity Fair gives us first look at Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

One of 2020’s most highly anticipated films is Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet. Dune is scheduled for release in December, late enough in the year that it hasn’t been affected (yet) by the pandemic. You can imagine the hype for this though, right? The source materia... 👓 View full article

