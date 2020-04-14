Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Photo Proof Pastor Tony Spell's Church Was Packed on Easter

Photo Proof Pastor Tony Spell's Church Was Packed on Easter

TMZ.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Pastor Tony Spell wasn't lying about the number of heads inside his church walls for Easter Sunday -- 'cause now we got visual proof ... and it sure looked like a full house. The Baton Rouge minister posted this photo as the header on his Facebook…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Empty churches, online services mark Easter during coronavirus

Empty churches, online services mark Easter during coronavirus 01:10

 Political leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend to avoid church gatherings and observe the holidays at home to stem the spread of the coronavirus. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.