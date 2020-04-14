Global  

Hannah Gadsby returning to Netflix with stand-up special, Douglas, on May 26

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Hannah Gadsby’s extraordinary not-comedy special, Nanette, was one of the stand-out pop cultural moments of 2018. Now, two years after “quitting” comedy via Nanette, Gadsby returns with another one-woman show, this time titled Douglas (after her dog). Douglas ran off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theat...
