Hannah Gadsby returning to Netflix with stand-up special, Douglas, on May 26 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Hannah Gadsby’s extraordinary not-comedy special, Nanette, was one of the stand-out pop cultural moments of 2018. Now, two years after “quitting” comedy via Nanette, Gadsby returns with another one-woman show, this time titled Douglas (after her dog). Douglas ran off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theat... 👓 View full article

