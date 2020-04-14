Global  

6ix9ine Threatens to Snitch on Tory Lanez Unless He Does This

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The 'Gummo' hitmaker jumps in the comments during the Canadian rapper/producer's 'Quarantine Radio' to troll him with a snitch joke while hinting at new music.
sohh

SOHH Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatens To Tell On Tory Lanez: "Play This New S**t Or I'ma Snitch On You"

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz 6ix9ine Threatens to Snitch on Tory Lanez Unless He Does This

LucasMendes972

6ix9ine Threatens To Snitch On Tory Lanez during Quarantine Radio

MediaTakeoutTV

Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatens To 'SNITCH' On Rapper Tory Lanez

HipHopWired

Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatens To "Snitch" On Tory Lanez IG Live

