6ix9ine Threatens to Snitch on Tory Lanez Unless He Does This Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 'Gummo' hitmaker jumps in the comments during the Canadian rapper/producer's 'Quarantine Radio' to troll him with a snitch joke while hinting at new music. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHH Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatens To Tell On Tory Lanez: "Play This New S**t Or I'ma Snitch On You" https://t.co/CPuQZ4EZ3U https://t.co/4oD0HUTxce 49 minutes ago AceShowbiz 6ix9ine Threatens to Snitch on Tory Lanez Unless He Does This https://t.co/voOhhKKsBK https://t.co/lIM5lHTxzp 55 minutes ago Lucas🏁 RT @KollegeKidd: 6ix9ine Threatens To Snitch On Tory Lanez during Quarantine Radio 😮 https://t.co/xmbpZKMvHG 1 hour ago MEDIATAKEOUT Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatens To 'SNITCH' On Rapper Tory Lanez https://t.co/jSYIJVPCyD 2 hours ago HipHopWired Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatens To “Snitch” On Tory Lanez IG Live https://t.co/S7WCd8xKXj 📸 R1 Digital #tekashi69 #torylanez 4 hours ago