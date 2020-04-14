Global  

Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson Join All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief

TMZ.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin has the likes of Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson backing his amazing plan to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Rubin launched the "All In Challenge" Tuesday -- it's a massive fundraiser…
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: In Unprecedented Move, Treasury Dept Makes It Look Like Your Coronavirus Relief Check Is From Trump

In Unprecedented Move, Treasury Dept Makes It Look Like Your Coronavirus Relief Check Is From Trump 01:08

 While Congress passed an unprecedented $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, it’s President Trump who is slapping his name on paper checks sent to individuals in another move not seen before. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

