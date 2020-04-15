Michael Buble Defended by Wife After Seemingly Grabbing Her in Instagram Video

Luisana Lopilato insists her marriage to the 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker is great after her husband is called toxic and violent after he seemingly grabbed her in a video.

