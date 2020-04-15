Playboi Carti Taunts Police Officer Who Arrests Him: I'll F**k Your Daughter Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

A Sheriff's deputy says the 'Magnolia' rapper talked back when he was pulled over in Clayton County, Georgia earlier this month, during which police discovered drugs and firearms in his car. 👓 View full article

