Deepak Chopra's urging everyone to be kind now -- even to your adversaries -- assuming we all, like Deepak, want the best possible post-pandemic outcome. The mindfulness expert and holistic health guru specifically calls out people blasting the…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shawn Eldred Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward 'Trumps of the World,' Gives Biden Advice https://t.co/fGRQjUYJSv via @TMZ.....… https://t.co/AWIGPMFS8J 16 minutes ago iThru Proxy Network Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward 'Trumps of the World,' Gives Biden Advice https://t.co/4CqlnaF9Ht 31 minutes ago Tammy Schifanelli Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward 'Trumps of the World,' Gives Biden Advice https://t.co/yNkEb694OS via @TMZ I ha… https://t.co/ePuzbnMyZw 3 hours ago Myron Mays Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward 'Trumps of the World,' Gives Biden Advice - https://t.co/Wt0J1K1BH9 3 hours ago wilson villa Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward ‘Trumps of the World,’ Gives Biden Advice https://t.co/2gmlSEbIIZ https://t.co/WWzO0Iv9BC 4 hours ago Dizzed.com Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward ‘Trumps of the World,’ Gives Biden Advice https://t.co/3yNCehbrnI 4 hours ago Celebrity Birthdays Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward ‘Trumps of the World,’ Gives Biden Advice | TMZ https://t.co/f1ZCB6Rkat 4 hours ago Fargo Psychic Coach https://t.co/jcHDOHazyC Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward 'Trumps of the World,' Gives Biden… https://t.co/kctLVf8FlZ 5 hours ago