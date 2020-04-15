Global  

Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Resume with Empty Stadiums, Weekly Testing

TMZ.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Great news, sports fans ... Dr. Anthony Fauci is throwing out a way to bring back sports in America -- and it seems feasible! "There's a way of doing that [bringing sports back]," Fauci said during a Snapchat interview. Here's the plan ... "Nobody…
