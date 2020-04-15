Global  

Dr. Birx Gets Her Own Bobblehead, Proceeds to Aid Medical Workers

TMZ.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Dr. Deborah Birx is in the hall of fame -- the Bobblehead Hall of Fame -- and like Dr. Fauci before her ... her plastic likeness will raise funds for protective gear for medical workers. Bobbleheads for Birx -- the coronavirus response coordinator…
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Apple Donates 30 Million Face Masks To Medical Workers

Apple Donates 30 Million Face Masks To Medical Workers 00:30

 According to Business Insider, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared hopeful news on a virtual all-company meeting on Thursday. Cook shared that Apple has donated 30 million face masks, and 2 million of its own protective face shields. The face masks and shields will go to medical frontlines staff, working to...

