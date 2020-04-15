Global  

Danny Trejo Donates Hundreds of Meals to L.A. Hospital Workers

TMZ.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Danny Trejo is using his machete for good ... to chop up some carnitas from his famous Mexican joint to feed L.A.'s frontline workers. We're told the action star hit up USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in L.A. Wednesday, just before lunchtime, and served…
