Danny Trejo Donates Hundreds of Meals to L.A. Hospital Workers Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Danny Trejo is using his machete for good ... to chop up some carnitas from his famous Mexican joint to feed L.A.'s frontline workers. We're told the action star hit up USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in L.A. Wednesday, just before lunchtime, and served… 👓 View full article

