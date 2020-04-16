Global  

Michael Che Paying One Month’s Rent For 160 Apartments in NYC

TMZ.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Michael Che is playing Superman for tenants in one of New York City's housing projects ... he's paying their rent for a month, and wondering why the government isn't doing more to help. The "Saturday Night Live" star just announced he's gonna cover…
Credit: Celebrity Wire - Published
News video: Michael Che Helps Public Housing

Michael Che Helps Public Housing 00:51

 The ‘SNL' star will cover one month's rent for 160 units.

