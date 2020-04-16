Michael Che is playing Superman for tenants in one of New York City's housing projects ... he's paying their rent for a month, and wondering why the government isn't doing more to help. The "Saturday Night Live" star just announced he's gonna cover…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Maranda RT @deray: Michael Che Paying One Month’s Rent For 160 Apartments in NYC https://t.co/YiO4aMfQsx 9 seconds ago TRANSform RT @RachelChang: Michael Che of @nbcSNL honors grandma, who died of COVID-19, by paying a month's rent for 160 units in her building. "That… 10 seconds ago TRANSform RT @UPROXX: #SNL's Michael Che honors his late grandmother by covering a month's rent for her housing complex https://t.co/jgibfOMkNC https… 15 seconds ago Bravstarr The Legend RT @Bossip: A Lil' Positivity: Michael Che Is Paying One Month's Rent For 160 NYC Public Housing Apartments After Losing His Grandma To COV… 47 seconds ago Vincent Bryant RT @DEADLINE: SNL’s Michael Che Honors His Late Grandmother By Paying One Month Rent For Her Housing Complex https://t.co/vkPJPtPUKf https:… 1 minute ago