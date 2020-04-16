Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Has COVID-19, 'Just Breaks My Heart'

One of Chris Cuomo's biggest fears is now a reality ... the CNN anchor says his wife, Cristina, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Chris was joined by his older brother, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, Wednesday evening on his CNN show when he…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rita S RT @AP: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says his wife Cristina has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. https://t.co/x5bud6HOZj 5 seconds ago JAKL RT @B52Malmet: “Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen a… 29 seconds ago Queen👑 Sugar RT @VABVOX: Cuomo's nightly reporting of his own experience with #COVID19 has been so important. Tonight he revealed that his wife has been… 43 seconds ago