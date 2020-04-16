Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Has COVID-19, 'Just Breaks My Heart'

Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Has COVID-19, 'Just Breaks My Heart'

TMZ.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
One of Chris Cuomo's biggest fears is now a reality ... the CNN anchor says his wife, Cristina, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Chris was joined by his older brother, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, Wednesday evening on his CNN show when he…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: Chris Cuomo Clarifies Comments About CNN: 'I Never Meant It' | THR News

Chris Cuomo Clarifies Comments About CNN: 'I Never Meant It' | THR News 01:24

 Chris Cuomo Clarifies Comments About CNN: 'I Never Meant It' | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EileenmdhRita

Rita S RT @AP: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says his wife Cristina has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. https://t.co/x5bud6HOZj 5 seconds ago

Lawgirl318

JAKL RT @B52Malmet: “Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen a… 29 seconds ago

IamCarolynTM

Queen👑 Sugar RT @VABVOX: Cuomo's nightly reporting of his own experience with #COVID19 has been so important. Tonight he revealed that his wife has been… 43 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.