Rihanna Joins Forces With Jay-Z and Twitter CEO to Donate $6.2 Million to COVID-19 Relief

AceShowbiz Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The 'Umbrella' hitmaker makes the generous act a week after teaming up with Jack Dorsey to give millions to domestic violence charities battling the health crisis in Los Angeles.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Rihanna scolds fans for asking about new album

Rihanna scolds fans for asking about new album 00:40

 Rihanna called out fans pestering her about new music when she's "tryna save the world" from the coronavirus pandemic.

