Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Forced to Cancel Big Plan for Archie's Birthday Due to Coronavirus

In related news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly are donating $112,000, the profits from the broadcast of their royal wedding, to an organization named Feeding Britain.

