Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Amy Schumer Donates 'Corona Kits' to Struggling New York Hospital

Amy Schumer Donates 'Corona Kits' to Struggling New York Hospital

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The 'Trainwreck' actress has sent surgical masks, sanitizers, and other essential supplies to a struggling New York hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Amy Schumer donates essential supplies to friend's struggling New York hospital

Amy Schumer donates essential supplies to friend's struggling New York hospital 00:42

 Amy Schumer has helped out her friend's struggling New York hospital by donating essential supplies amid the Covid-19 crisis.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Amy Schumer Donates 'Corona Kits' to Struggling New York Hospital https://t.co/NBweyGBnUz https://t.co/WBcFWx19C3 10 hours ago

YahooSG

Yahoo Singapore The donation included 2,500 surgical masks and 2,500 “corona kits” with sanitiser and prevention essentials. https://t.co/WtRoKmTaQN 1 day ago

InkedbyEI

JenE RT @ETCanada: .@amyschumer donates much-needed masks and supplies to healthcare workers at the hospital where her BFF works https://t.co/tU… 1 day ago

rrolls1poet

Roland Fillion RT @ETCanada: #AmySchumer donates 2500 N95 masks and more supplies to the New York hospital where her best friend works https://t.co/tUdJSq… 1 day ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #AmySchumer donates 2500 N95 masks and more supplies to the New York hospital where her best friend works https://t.co/tUdJSqU9iI 1 day ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@amyschumer donates much-needed masks and supplies to healthcare workers at the hospital where her BFF works https://t.co/tUdJSqU9iI 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.