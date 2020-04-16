Drake Joins All In Challenge, Win a Ride on His Private Jet and More Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Drake's joined the All In party to raise money for COVID-19 relief ... and he's offering an awesome party package that starts with a flight on his $200 million private jet. The rapper got called out by Tom Brady to get behind the All In Challenge… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Myron Mays Drake Joins All In Challenge, Win a Ride on His Private Jet and More - https://t.co/qXSd5fgf3T 18 seconds ago ω๏๏∂y Drake Joins All In Challenge, Win a Ride on His Private Jet and More https://t.co/H6wqIeyVhj https://t.co/faJgBy5bI7 1 minute ago eTrafficLane Drake Joins All In Challenge, Win a Ride on His Private Jet and More - https://t.co/VNAjSCRkhx https://t.co/JtuSNpvOq0 10 minutes ago Celeb news Drake Joins All In Challenge, Win a Ride on His Private Jet and More https://t.co/jGQHXrhcDT 14 minutes ago .shadow (GREATNESS) 👑🦅 RT @TMZ: Drake Joins All In Challenge, Win a Ride on His Private Jet and More https://t.co/YyDpg4gpHX 21 minutes ago X-Entertainments Drake Joins All In Challenge, Win a Ride on His Private Jet and More: Drake's joined the 'All In' party to raise mo… https://t.co/s2ueM4TxUl 28 minutes ago arlene valledo Drake Joins All In Challenge, Win a Ride on His Private Jet and More https://t.co/chhaVMSK2L 34 minutes ago