Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Tom Hardy is back in first trailer for Capone

Tom Hardy is back in first trailer for Capone

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
This was Lainey’s email subject to me after the first trailer for Capone, starring Tom Hardy, dropped yesterday. It’s a been a minute since we’ve seen Hardy, he was last on cinema screens in Venom in 2018, and his only 2019 credit is one episode of Peaky Blinders. So it’s a legit question—DO I remem...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: First Trailer for Crime Drama 'Capone' Starring Tom Hardy Is Here | THR News

First Trailer for Crime Drama 'Capone' Starring Tom Hardy Is Here | THR News 01:19

 First Trailer for Crime Drama 'Capone' Starring Tom Hardy Is Here | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rozz_Hardy

Little Black Star. RT @RottenTomatoes: The Psych squad is back in the first trailer for #Psych2: Lassie Come Home, coming soon to #PeacockTV. https://t.co/q3l… 13 hours ago

humbit

Jeremiah Reid RT @humbit: trailer comes on first shot is the back of some dude's neck "HEY. I know that neck. that looks like Tom Hardy's neck" ... it is 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.