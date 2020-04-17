Steven Spielberg Warmly Remembers 'E.T.' Cinematographer Who Died From Coronavirus Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Paying tribute to Allen Daviau, the 'Empire of the Sun' director describes the 77-year-old as 'a wonderful artist' whose 'warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Steven Spielberg Warmly Remembers 'E.T.' Cinematographer Who Died From Coronavirus https://t.co/7Iy16zUvcA https://t.co/0wdzoDsgVy 30 minutes ago