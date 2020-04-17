Global  

Steven Spielberg Warmly Remembers 'E.T.' Cinematographer Who Died From Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Paying tribute to Allen Daviau, the 'Empire of the Sun' director describes the 77-year-old as 'a wonderful artist' whose 'warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens.'
